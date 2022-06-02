Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 161,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aptiv by 334.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 179,383 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. 1,773,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,136. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.23.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

