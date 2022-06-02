Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.98 and the highest is $7.75. Pool reported earnings of $6.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $18.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $19.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.80 to $21.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pool by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pool by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $21.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.70. 5,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $413.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

