Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

VIRX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 69,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.28.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.