Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

VIRX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 69,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.28.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.