Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

