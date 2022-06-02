Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $42,131,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $31,400,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth $31,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

