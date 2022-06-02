Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) to “Buy”

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Axel Bolte acquired 67,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 1,355,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $4,999,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,247. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

