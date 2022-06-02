ZB Token Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZB Token has a market cap of $61.58 million and approximately $233,194.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

