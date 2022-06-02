ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $445,748.85

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $445,748.85 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00296834 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00068176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

