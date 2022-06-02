Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 21.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 900.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in Zendesk by 17.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.58. 86,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.48 and a 52 week high of $153.43.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

