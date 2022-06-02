Zero (ZER) Price Down 67.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (ZER) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $94,456.49 and $3.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00299395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00068174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,488,531 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.