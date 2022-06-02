ZKSpace Price Tops $0.0536 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $695,902.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

