Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Shares of ZM traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.24. 4,986,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,204. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,437. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

