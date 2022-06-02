Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.10.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $107.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $6,868,437. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

