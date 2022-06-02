ZUSD (ZUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $95,769.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and $95,769.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,026.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 489.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031891 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

