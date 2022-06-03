$0.10 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Paya reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

PAYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,945. The company has a market cap of $779.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

