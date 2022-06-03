$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 580,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,454. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 23.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

