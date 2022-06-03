$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Acadia Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 593,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,873. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

