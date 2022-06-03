$0.37 EPS Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

PANL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 471,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,396. The stock has a market cap of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

