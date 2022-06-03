-$0.58 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 316,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

