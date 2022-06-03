$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,608 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $196.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,999. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

