$1.15 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. American Water Works has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

