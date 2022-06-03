$1.37 EPS Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.43. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,255. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

