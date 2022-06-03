$1.66 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.53. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

