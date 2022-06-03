$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $103,675,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,030. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

