$100.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.18 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Inogen posted sales of $101.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $376.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $381.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $424.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $428.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.