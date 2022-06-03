10,200 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 49,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.