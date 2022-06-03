10,200 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after acquiring an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
