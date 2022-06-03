$105.92 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will report $105.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.10 million and the lowest is $101.99 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $437.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.38 million to $452.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.48 million, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $429.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,178 shares of company stock worth $4,563,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $26.30. 848,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

