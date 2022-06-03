118,300 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. 963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $243.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.