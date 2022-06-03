12,108 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.