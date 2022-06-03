12,376 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northeast Bank by 49.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northeast Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

