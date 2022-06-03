$141.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will announce $141.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.61 million to $153.32 million. Celsius reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $579.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.87 million to $606.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $816.76 million, with estimates ranging from $688.65 million to $902.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 557,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,735. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 214.28 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

