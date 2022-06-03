1,582 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Primerica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $126.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.99 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.