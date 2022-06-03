$173.09 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $173.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.45 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $155.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $719.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.39 million to $754.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $705.09 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $769.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 169,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,182. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

