1,770 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $227.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.