1,818 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Crown by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,461 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE CCK opened at $107.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.