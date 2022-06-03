$20.06 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will report $20.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.55 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $81.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 billion to $84.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.90 billion to $87.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $136.61. 4,249,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

