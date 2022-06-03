20,000 Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,858 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 688,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 25,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,093. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $23.832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

