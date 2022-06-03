20,947 Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gaucho Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaucho Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaucho Group by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 88,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:VINO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 228,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gaucho Group ( OTCMKTS:VINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company operates in the boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; and a resort and winery property with 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

