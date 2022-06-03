$215.19 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $215.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $214.67 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $201.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $943.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.13 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNT. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

