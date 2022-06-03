23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.78 and last traded at 2.78. 54,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,297,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on ME. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.93.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

