$250.57 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report sales of $250.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.90 million. Gentherm posted sales of $266.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

THRM traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.90. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,381. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

