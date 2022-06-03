29,000 Shares in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,739,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,640,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

