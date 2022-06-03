2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

TWOU opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $748.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 2.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 397,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

