$3.56 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will announce $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 381.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.46. 2,938,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.