30,638 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.35. 20,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,659. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.70 and a 200 day moving average of $350.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.