$346.64 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $346.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.02 million and the highest is $366.00 million. Wix.com reported sales of $316.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after purchasing an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 599,838 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

