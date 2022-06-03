3,747 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

APTV stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.