394,666 Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Realogy makes up approximately 1.4% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Realogy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 193.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,887. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.46. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.