$395.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will report sales of $395.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.20 million and the lowest is $388.00 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $413.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,585. The company has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

