42,230 Shares in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Acquired by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000.

Shares of LIBYU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

